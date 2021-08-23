Pfizer acquires Trillium Therapeutics at a 200% premium

Trillium Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TRIL), the cancer startup that less than two years ago was in danger of being delisted from the Nasdaq, is being acquired by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PKE) for $2.26 billion in equity. New York City-based Pfizer agreed to buy Trillium shares at $18.50 each — a 203% increase from the $6.09 each they were trading at when the closing bell sounded on Friday. Cambridge-based Trillium has been in a valley for much of the last five years. Its drug candidates,…