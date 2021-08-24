Cincinnati Bengals owner's granddaughter gets credit for completing some big offseason projects

Elizabeth Blackburn gets a lot of credit for getting some of the Cincinnati Bengals’ big offseason projects done this year, such as the Ring of Honor and redesigned uniforms. But Blackburn doesn’t think she deserves those accolades and pointed out her family, headed by her grandfather Mike Brown, the team’s president and owner, has a key trait that much of the public doesn’t see. I recently asked Blackburn, the Bengals director of strategy and engagement, if Brown was right when he said…