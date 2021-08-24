Boost self-care by knowing your numbers

When you think about self-care, you might think of yoga, meditation and journaling – not measuring your blood pressure. However, tracking your critical health numbers – blood pressure, cholesterol, hemoglobin A1C and waist circumference – goes a long way in ensuring both a healthy body and healthy life. Staying on top of these will help you take charge of your physical well-being and allow you to live your healthiest life. Of course, this is easier said than done, and learning how to identify…