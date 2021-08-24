Meet PHL Inno: Business Journal to launch expanded coverage of Philadelphia-area startups and entrepreneurs

The Philadelphia region is home to leading medical institutions, top-ranked universities, globally renowned health care researchers, one of the world's largest cable companies, and some of the country's most highly acclaimed restaurants. Innovation isn't hard to find. (Heck, we patented the cheesesteak — a Philadelphia sandwich I've seen restaurants from London to Hong Kong attempt to duplicate.) On the funding front, the Philadelphia-area continues to reach new highs. Local firms raised $3.1…