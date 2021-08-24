Clearwater startup making digital vaccine passports partners with Visit Mexico

Peter Gallic acknowledges the ebb and flow he expects his new company to go through as it gets off the ground. It's to be expected when creating a virtual vaccine passport platform that also serves as a catch-all for those who prefer to be tested instead. "The whole field is pretty new; it's all coming out now, which is why we’re working in a changing environment," he said of his company PROVEN, which was launched in May. "We made the decision to push the thing live right now and will update…