UK targets social media, gaming and videos with new Children’s Code
Published
Legislation comes into force next week to stop companies targeting children with advertising and nudging them to stay onlineFull Article
Published
Legislation comes into force next week to stop companies targeting children with advertising and nudging them to stay onlineFull Article
China Limits Online Gaming , to 3 Hours a Week for Minors.
The new restrictions were announced via China's media outlet,..
Natalie Sideserf creates a CAKE that looks like realistic sidewalk chalk on 100% EDIBLE cement! Special thanks to Amanda King,..