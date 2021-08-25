The Supreme Court has rejected the Biden administration's request to rescind Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
The "Remain in Mexico" policy forced asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their cases are processed.Full Article
A federal judge in Texas had previously ordered that the program be reinstated last week. Both he and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of..
The program had previously left tens of thousands of Central American migrants waiting in tent cities where they were often..