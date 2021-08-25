Edmunds says goodbye to five discontinued vehicles for 2022

Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out. These discontinuations aren’t promoted, and shoppers often don’t realize they’re gone until it’s too late. With this in mind, Edmunds’ experts highlighted five outgoing vehicles that will be gone after the 2021 model year.



While there are reasons behind each vehicle’s discontinuation, it’s possible you might want one before they’re sold out. They may not be easy to find given the current new vehicle shortage, so you may want to act sooner rather than later. The vehicles below are sorted by manufacturer’s suggested retail price from low to high and include the destination charge.



2021 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF



Hatchbacks have fallen out of favor with many shoppers over the years. The latest casualty for the class is one of its most well known: the Volkswagen Golf, which ends its long run in the U.S. after the 2021 model year. VW will still offer the Golf GTI and the Golf R, which return as fully redesigned 2022 models.



Find one of these remaining Golfs and you’ll get a small hatchback that’s practical and comfortable. But there are also signs that VW just didn’t have much interest in keeping this final-generation Golf competitive. Compared to other small hatchbacks, this Golf suffers from mediocre performance and a lack of technology features and advanced driver aids.



Starting MSRP: $24,190



2021 MAZDA 6



A number of sedans have been put to rest recently. But the Mazda 6′s passing is especially notable. The current generation debuted for the 2014 model year, though the 2021 car hardly shows its age considering its sleek styling, sharp handling and an optional turbocharged motor with power...