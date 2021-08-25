ASU vs. Ohio State? ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 alliance could change college football landscape

The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced an official alliance Tuesday – a move that could impact the athletic programs at Arizona State and Arizona as well as the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. “Despite the shifting landscape, there are some critical constants among many college athletics, and specifically among everyone of the 41 institutions in our three conferences,” said new Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff. “These constants include a resolute commitment to our student-athlete,…