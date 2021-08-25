Health care relocated: The network tech needed to support patient care from anywhere
Published
The technology needs of modern health care organizations are ever-changing. Although the traditional focus has been in support of advancing care, improving outcomes and creating back-office efficiencies, the pandemic pushed traditionally in-office functions remote and opened up a new world of telehealth. For health care IT teams, those shifts mean they need increased bandwidth, enhanced security, network segmentation and failover and backup to provide fast, effective care. Read this report to learn…Full Article