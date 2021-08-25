Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the year to June 30 – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions.Using...Full Article
Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Air New Zealand tumbles to $440m loss
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Spice World owners offer free essentials for those in need
New Zealand Herald
When Mehmood and Munira Khan heard New Zealand was returning to Covid alert level 4, they sent a message to their community..
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Two thirds of cases younger than 30
New Zealand Herald
Around two-thirds of people infected in New Zealand's Delta outbreak are younger than 30 and half come from the Pasifika..