Floridians can now buy, sell cryptocurrency on Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is open for business in Florida. On Tuesday, the cryptocurrency exchange announced it received a money transmitter license from the state of Florida, a move that allows state residents to legally buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital currencies on its platform. London-based Blockchain.com moved its U.S. headquarters to Miami's Brickell Financial District from New York City in June as part of an aggressive effort to scale. That includes a plan to hire hundreds of new employees…