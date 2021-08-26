There’s value in surrounding yourself with supportive people

Launching a business is not a walk in the park. It takes grit, determination, and a willingness to say ‘no’ to distractions. The title of CEO or founder is a privilege and honor, but there are days that are difficult. It’s important to surround yourself with people who lift you up. Your circle of like-minded business executives is the same group of people who will help and assist you as you build your company, supporting and encouraging you along the way. It’s normal to seek approval from…