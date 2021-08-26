DIck's Sporting Goods latest record quarter prompts special dividend

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, Dick's Sporting Goods was taking the kind of business precautions many companies were as the retailer faced the frightening unknowns of stores forced to close amid the various restrictions of the pandemic. That included pay cuts, furloughs and a suspension of its dividend as the retailer's top leadership went without pay at a time of major sacrifices for the company. What a difference a year makes for the retailer. Dick's Sporting Goods…