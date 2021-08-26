Raleigh's Moore Square district will soon have a new ‘neighborhood bar’

A small-plate bar featuring spirit-forward cocktails is coming to downtown Raleigh. The Darby is preparing to open in the coming weeks at 180 E. Davie St. in the former space of Dickey's Barbecue Pit. The approximately 1,200-square-foot establishment will be located in the Moore Square district, which is undergoing a revitalization, said partner Matt Coleman. The Darby will be close to several residential buildings including The Edison Lofts Apartments, the Palladium Plaza, Founders Row and SkyHouse…