Live updates: US service members and Afghans killed in blasts near Kabul airport
Published
At least 2 blasts near the airport in Kabul killed multiple US service members and Afghans attempting to flee Taliban control on Thursday.Full Article
Published
At least 2 blasts near the airport in Kabul killed multiple US service members and Afghans attempting to flee Taliban control on Thursday.Full Article
By Giriraj Bhattacharjee*
On August 13, 2021, a combined Police team of East Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills had gone..