4 seriously injured after explosion, roof collapse at Chandler strip mall

Four people have been badly injured in an explosion and roof collapse at a Chandler strip mall that prompted a massive response from local fire crews and widespread evacuations. Chandler Fire Department crews responded to the scene around 9:45 a.m. near Rural and Ray roads, and found the roof collapsed and fire burning at a printing shop in the center. Four people were inside at the time, fire officials confirmed. All were transported to nearby hospitals in either serious or critical condition,…