3 arrested, 1 at large in alleged credit card fraud

BOSTON (AP) — Federal investigators arrested three individuals Thursday on charges of conspiring to deceive banks into allegedly processing more than $150 million in credit and debit card payments on behalf of merchants involved in prohibited and high-risk businesses, including online gaming, debt collection, debt relief, online pharmaceuticals and payday lending. A fourth individual remains at large.



Two of the individuals — Ahmad “Andy” Khawaja, 49, of Los Angeles and Thomas Wells, 74, of Martin County, Florida — were charged with wire fraud conspiracy.



Two others — Mohammad “Moe” Diab, 45, of Glendale, California, and Amy Ringler Rountree, 38, of Logan, Utah — were charged with wire fraud conspiracy and bank fraud conspiracy.



Diab, Rountree and Wells were arrested Thursday and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date, investigators said. Khawaja was charged in a December 2019 indictment with campaign finance violations and obstruction of justice. He remains a fugitive.



A 2018 investigation by The Associated Press showed Khawaja’s company helped pornographers, shady debt collectors and offshore gamblers access the international banking system, often by using dummy foreign corporations and fake websites to disguise the underlying business.



The reporting was based on thousands of internal company records obtained by the AP.



Khawaja was the owner and chief executive officer of Allied Wallet, Inc., a payment processing company headquartered in Los Angeles that served merchants doing business over the internet. Diab served as chief operating officer and Rountree was the vice president of operations, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.



Allied Wallet obtained access to services that enabled them to accept debit and credit card payments...