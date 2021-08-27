Former AWS leader defecting to Microsoft, adding fuel to cloud wars

Charlie Bell, one of the architects of Amazon Web Services, is heading to Microsoft, according to multiple media reports. An internal memo in early August announced Bell was leaving Amazon.com Inc. after 23 years. He most recently served as senior vice president of AWS and was a member of the company's senior leadership team, or S-Team, that surrounds the CEO. Business Insider first reported the news, citing sources familiar with the matter. Microsoft declined to comment. Amazon has not responded…