Food: Wendy's says its new fries will avoid delivery sogginess

Will fries be the next front in the fast food wars? Wendy's is improving its fries, the company announced earlier this week. The fries are meant to retain more heat (which could make delivery fries more palatable) and keep crispy. The taste will remain the same, Wendy's President Kurt Kane told CNNBusiness. The key to the new fries is the use of new baskets, which will help them be fully submerged in oil. The fries haven't been updated since 2010. Wendy's new fries will be available in mid-September. PAPER…