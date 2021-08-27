Venture-backed home insurance tech startup Openly expands to Missouri
Published
A venture-backed home insurance technology startup has expanded its footprint to Missouri. Boston-based Openly said this week it started operations in Missouri by offering its home insurance platform to independent insurance agents in the state. The expansion marks the most recent move by Openly to expand its presence nationwide. Founded in 2017, Openly describes itself as a “technology-enabled” premium insurance provider. It offers homeowners insurance policies through independent insurance…Full Article