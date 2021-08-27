CloudNine acquires ESI Analyst, expanding e-discovery, data analysis capabilities
Published
Houston-based software firm CloudNine is expanding its capabilities in e-discovery and electronic data collection with an acquisition. CloudNine acquired ESI Analyst, which develops an electronic discovery, review and investigation platform for data and metadata analysis, the firms announced Aug. 25. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. CloudNine plans to combine its e-discovery platform with ESI Analyst's capabilities to allow customers to upload and analyze datasets from a single,…Full Article