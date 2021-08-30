American Airlines resuming flights from Philadelphia to New England city

American Airlines is resuming nonstop service from Philadelphia International Airport to Worcester, Massachusetts, in another sign of heightened travel demand following significant setbacks resulting from the pandemic. The daily flights from PHL to Worcester Regional Airport will begin on Nov. 2, according to the Massachusetts Port Authority. Flights will depart Philadelphia at 4:52 p.m. and arrive in Worcester at 6:05 p.m. A nonstop route from Worcester will leave at 6:31 p.m. and arrive at PHL…