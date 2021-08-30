As Valley Covid-19 testing numbers rise, Embry Health looks to hire, expand services

The waiting line for Embry Health’s Covid-19 testing at Mesa Community College is a labyrinth of orange traffic cones guiding cars to a designated point where a health care worker takes down drivers and passengers’ personal information. A nose is swabbed. The car leaves. The process is repeated. It’s in such parking lots across Arizona that Embry Health’s testing numbers have jumped 1,000% from July 1 to Aug. 18. On Aug. 27, Arizona passed more than 1 million reported cases of Covid-19…