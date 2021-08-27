Sensibill and Freeagent collaborate to provide accounting services to SMEs
Sensibill, the only customer data platform that enriches SKU-level data specifically for the financial services industry, and FreeAgent, provider of cloud accounting software for small businesses and accountants, announced their partnership today, supporting more than 110,000 business customers to better manage their business expenses. The two award-winning companies will help small businesses and accountants automate and organize their finances, accounting, and taxes.