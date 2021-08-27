Cloud security solution provider ThycoticCentrify enhances devops offering

ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced enhancements to its PAM solution for DevOps, Thycotic DevOps Secrets Vault. The latest version offers certificate-based authentication and the ability to configure Time-to-Live (TTL) for secrets, leading to even tighter DevOps security and easier management.