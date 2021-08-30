After years of cuts, Blue Cross NC to hike rates for Obamacare coverage

After years of cutting premium rates for health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act, North Carolina's largest insurer is increasing rates for 2022. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has been approved for an average rate increase of 2.8% for its Obamacare plans. The company said "skyrocketing" prices for prescription drugs and increased medical costs are the reason for the slight bump, which has been approved by the North Carolina Department of Insurance. The change takes effect…