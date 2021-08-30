Media: Executive producer named at 'Good Morning America'

Simone Swink has been promoted to executive producer at "Good Morning America," ABC announced Sunday. She takes the role from Michael Corn, who left in April and now is the subject of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed last week. Swink is a longtime staffer at the show, with earlier stints at ABC News' Washington bureau and "Nightline." She joined GMA as a writer in 2010, and most recently helped direct election coverage as well as pivots to coronavirus coverage. She will report to ABC News President…