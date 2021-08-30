Colorado election official files suit to remove county clerk

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado secretary of state sued Monday to remove a rural county's election clerk who is accused of allowing a security breach of voting equipment that the FBI also is investigating.



An initial investigation shows images of election management software were obtained by conspiracy theorists and posted on far-right blogs, said Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat. Griswold’s office also said it believes one of the images was taken on May 23 from a secure room where the equipment was stored and accessed by Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who allowed a non-employee into the office.



The secretary of state’s office identified that person but refused to say anything more about who he is or why he was there. The Associated Press isn’t naming him until more information becomes available. He has not been charged with a crime.



In a statement announcing the lawsuit, Griswold said legal action was necessary because she cannot officially remove a sitting county clerk from acting as a designated election official.



The lawsuit also calls for the appointment of former Secretary of State Wayne Williams to replace Peters and for former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Sheila Reiner to serve as the elections supervisor for the county’s November elections.



Peters has not made any local appearances since the secretary of state announced the investigation in early August, but she has appeared on broadcasts hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who has made unsubstantiated claims about fraud in the 2020 election.



On those broadcasts, Peters claimed that Griswold's investigation is an attempt to take over one of the few remaining conservative counties in Colorado. Peters also said Reiner has a history of...