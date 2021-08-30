Oregon reports 5,000 new Covid cases, 40 new deaths over the weekend

The Oregon Health Authority reported 5,545 new cases of Covid-19 between Friday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 29, along with 40 new deaths related to the coronavirus. The number represents the highest three-day total since the OHA began issuing weekend summaries on Mondays, but it does not show a steep increase compared with recently daily totals. Health officials reported a new daily record for cases on Friday, with 3,207 new cases and 20 deaths. Monday's Covid report included declines in hospitalizations…

