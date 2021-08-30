Harvey Norman repays JobKeeper after record profits
Published
Furniture and electronics giant Harvey Norman has repaid $6 million in JobKeeper subsidies to the federal government after reporting record profits.Full Article
Published
Furniture and electronics giant Harvey Norman has repaid $6 million in JobKeeper subsidies to the federal government after reporting record profits.Full Article
There have been sustained calls for companies such as Harvey Norman that received JobKeeper despite not suffering a downturn in..
The furniture and electronics giant has bowed to public pressure and repaid $6 million in JobKeeper subsidies to the federal..