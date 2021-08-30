The last country in the world to use leaded petrol has stopped selling the highly toxic fuel, bringing an end of its use in cars, the United Nations (UN) environment office said on Monday.Full Article
Leaded petrol phased out in Algeria - the last country to stop using the fuel
