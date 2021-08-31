Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos fraud trial defense will cite abuse by boyfriend

As the blockbuster Theranos fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes gets set to begin, unsealed court documents revealed that she plans to say she was abused by her former boyfriend and business partner. Jury selection is scheduled to begin today in what is expected to be a three- or four-month trial in federal court in San Jose. Holmes and former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani were indicted in 2018 on 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud over false claims they made about Theranos…