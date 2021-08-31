Condoleeza Rice among guest co-hosts for 'The View' this season

Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice will be one of the rotating guest hosts on "The View" this season. Others including Gretchen Carlson, Carly Fiorina, Mia Love and S.E. Cupp will also take turns filling the spot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new season premieres Sept. 7, taped in front of a live audience. Meghan McCain recently left the popular weekday show after four years, creating an opening, especially for a woman with a conservative viewpoint. Love, a former Utah congresswoman,…