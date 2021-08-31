L’Oréal teams with app to track link between menstrual cycle and skin

L’Oréal has partnered with period-tracking app Clue to study the relationship between skin health and the menstrual cycle. “Our goal is to develop the best personalized skincare routines for consumers of all ages regarding skin health, beauty and wellness aspirations, taking into account their menstrual cycles from puberty to menopause,” said Barbara Lavernos, deputy CEO in charge of research, innovation and technology at L’Oréal. The femtech company also will work with L’Oréal’s…