Five things you need to know today, and how Cincinnati are you?

Good morning, Cincinnati. It's now September. Here are five things you need to know to help start your busy business day. Fidelity Investments, one of Greater Cincinnati’s largest employers, plans to add 343 more employees in Covington before the end of 2021. That’s on top of the 600 hires the financial services company announced earlier this year. Fidelity continues to see record growth and business results across its businesses. Beacon Orthopaedics and TriHealth, two of the region’s…