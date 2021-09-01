Five things you need to know today, and quarterback controversies

Good morning, Boston, and happy first day of September — also known as Back to Hogwarts Day or, locally, Allston Christmas. Here are the five things you need to know to start your busy business day, and the hope of Foxborough. Zoom zoning: Workers shop during online meetings About 62% of remote workers admit to online shopping at least sometimes during virtual work meetings — just one example of how they're zoning out on virtual meetings, according to a new survey. Protesters decry 'pandemic…