Report: Intuit in talks to buy Mailchimp for over $10B

Intuit Inc. is reportedly in talks to buy email marketing company Mailchimp for more than $10 billion. Bloomberg said that the deal, if completed, would be the biggest ever for the Mountain View developer of TurboTax and QuickBooks software. It cautioned, though, that no final decision has been made and discussions could fall through. Another buyer could also emerge. Atlanta-based Mailchimp, whose legal name is The Rocket Science Group LLC, is a private company that was founded in 2001. It provides…