The space race runs through Texas

Texas has perhaps always had lofty ambitions that aim to influence the world — the universe is a natural stepping stone. Grand visionaries set the tone. Technology and entrepreneurship paved the way. And these days Texas innovators are building everything from rockets and lunar landers to satellites, sensors and software that play pivotal roles in humanity's future both here and off in the great beyond. Texas has been known as a hub for space technology since the early 1960s. It has huge stretches…