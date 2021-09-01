Dallas private equity firm SunTx Capital Partners sells NationsBuilders Insurance Services

Dallas private equity firm SunTx Capital Partners announced the sale of an Atlanta-based underwriter of construction and transport insurance on Aug. 30, according to a news release. An insurer of crane and rigging equipment and more, NationsBuilders Insurance Services saw SunTx take a controlling stake in 2015. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Our long-term partnership with SunTx has enabled us to strengthen our market position by generating best-in-class, creative solutions to meet the…