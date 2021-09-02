Vintners despair after French wildfire ravaged grapevines

LE CANNET-DES-MAURES, France (AP) — After a wildfire blazed through a once-picturesque nature reserve near the French Riviera, winemakers who grow the region’s celebrated crop are taking stock of the damage.



Rows of charred grapevines stand next to a vast expanse of steaming black vegetation devastated by the fire, which raged for a week in late August. The blaze left two people dead, injured 27 and forced some 10,000 people to evacuate around the Var region, not far from the famed coastal resort of Saint-Tropez.



At least one small wine estate saw its vines completely destroyed. And the grapes that survived may be too smoke-damaged to produce a sellable wine.



Pierre Audemard of the Domaine de la Giscle vineyard lost his cellar full of stock and his equipment in the fire. "We're receiving hundreds of messages from people who want to buy our wine, but we have nothing left,” he told local broadcaster France-Bleu.



The MDCV wine group, which owns several vineyards in the region affected, considers itself relatively lucky, but is still facing losses.



Some 15% of the vines at the group’s Chateau des Bertrands vineyard burned down. A couple of rows of burnt grape vines separate the rest of the lush and untouched vineyard from the blackened forest beyond.



Because of efforts by firefighters and the layout of the vineyards, the fire was stopped in its tracks.



“The vineyards act like a natural firefighting wall, they separate the winds and prevent the fire from moving from one plot to another,” said Maxime Mathon, head of communications for MDCV.



Others were not so fortunate. A smaller wine estate across the road, nestled in a dense section of trees and vegetation, was completely consumed by the fast-moving fire.



As firefighters descended onto one vineyard that was becoming...