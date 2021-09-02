EU pushes for more autonomy amid Afghanistan fallout

BRDO CASTLE, Slovenia (AP) — Still reeling from the European Union's shortcomings in Afghanistan, officials from the 27-nation bloc met Thursday to discuss ways to improve their response to future crises and not be so reliant on the U.S.



European ministers of defense and foreign affairs gathered in Slovenia for talks also involving NATO and U.N. officials to look at ways to improve the bloc’s operational engagement and develop a rapid response force capable of operating in difficult military theaters.



Ministers will discuss plans for the so-called strategic compass, a document aiming at harmonizing crisis management and defining defense ambitions for the bloc that is expected to be drafted before the end of the year.



“It’s clear that the need for more European defense has never been as much as evident as today after the events in Afghanistan,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said upon his arrival.



“There are events that catalyze the history," he said. "Sometimes something happens that pushes the history, it creates a breakthrough and I think the Afghanistan events of this summer are one of these cases.”



The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the rushed airlift operation out of the country that followed the U.S. decision to pull out from the country have laid bare the EU’s dependency on its ally. Without American support, European countries wouldn't have been able to guarantee the safe passage of their citizens or even their troops out of the war-torn country.



“The strategic situation, the geostrategic changes, show that now we need a stronger Europe,” said Claudio Graziano, the chairman of the EU military committee. “The situation in Afghanistan, Libya, Middle East, Sahel, show that now it’s the time to act starting with the creation of a rapid European...