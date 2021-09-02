I-76 and I-676 shut down in Philadelphia as severe flooding slams region

The remnants of Hurricane Ida led to widespread flooding throughout the area, including Philadelphia, where the Schuylkill Expressway, Vine Street Expressway, MLK Drive and Kelly Drive were closed Thursday morning as water took over the roadways. Water from the Schuylkill River flowed onto the Vine Street Expressway, turning it into a river of water that cut Center City in half from 22nd Street to Broad Street. By 5 a.m. the water level was already above flood level at more than 14 feet along the…