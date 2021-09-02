How to minimize credit damage from medical bills

If you’re facing big bills from COVID-19 or other medical issues and you’re worried about your credit, keep this in mind: Your credit score can recover if it is badly damaged, but there are no such guarantees about your health.



“To some extent you’ll have to balance your health versus your credit quality,” says credit expert John Ulzheimer. “Clearly those two things aren’t an equal consideration.”



MEDICAL DEBT WON’T HURT YOUR CREDIT SCORES RIGHT AWAY



Most health care providers don’t report to the credit bureaus, so carrying a big balance or paying late won’t affect your credit score that way. But providers may send unpaid bills to collections, although they seldom do that until you are at least 60 days late — and often even later.



Debt collectors can and do report accounts to the credit bureaus. But medical debt is not supposed to appear on your credit reports until it’s at least 180 days overdue. Ulzheimer points out that debt collectors still may attempt to collect the debt even during the time they can’t report it to credit bureaus.



It’s smart to monitor your credit reports to be sure bills don’t appear when they shouldn’t. Right now, credit reports are available weekly from all three credit bureaus at AnnualCreditReport.com.



That said, there are some things you can do to maintain good credit or to minimize the damage if an unexpected expense clobbers your budget.



FIRST, ENSURE THE BILL IS CORRECT AND AS LOW AS POSSIBLE



Errors in medical billing are not uncommon and could cost you money or delay your claim. Don’t throw away statements labeled “This is not a bill.” They often list procedures and medications your insurance is being billed for. Check them carefully to make sure they’re accurate and match your...