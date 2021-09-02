Pitt football receives 'historic' $20 million gift from 1997 graduate Chris Bickell

The University of Pittsburgh's football program has received a $20 million gift from 1997 alumnus Chris Bickell. It marks the largest single donation in Pitt Athletics history, the university said. Pitt said it plans to use the funding to make capital improvements that will benefit the "total Pitt football student-athlete experiences," which includes using half of the gift to immediately enhance training, nutrition and learning environment infrastructure. The remainder of the funds will be placed…