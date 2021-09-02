Auckland Airport will only hire staff vaccinated against Covid-19 in future and existing frontline staff without the jab face losing their jobs.In a move it says will help strengthen New Zealand's defence against the spread of Covid-19,...Full Article
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland Airport's tough new line on new recruits
New Zealand Herald
