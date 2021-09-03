Chester County tech firm Deacom acquired by Texas-based software company

ECI Software Solutions, which provides technology for manufacturers, has acquired Chesterbrook-based Deacom, Inc. Deacom, which was founded in 1995, has about 210 employees while Fort Worth, Texas-based ECI Software has more than 1,600 workers, including full-time contractors, according to a spokesperson. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Deacom specializes in enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for the manufacturing industry and has nearly 14,000 clients. Its technology platform…