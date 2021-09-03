Mutual aid groups give personalized help after Hurricane Ida

The day after Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana, Delaney Nolan spent hours biking around New Orleans, handing out money to people who needed to pay for supplies or for the hotel rooms where they'd taken shelter.



Once the cash ran out — banks were closed, and ATMs were empty or no longer running without electricity — Nolan Venmo'd people the money they needed. As site coordinator for the mutual aid group Southern Solidarity in Louisiana, she and her team also handed out free meals from restaurants that were cooking up their food stockpiles before they spoiled.



Nolan is among the faces of philanthropy that are tending to the immediate personal losses inflicted by the hurricane. Mutual aid networks like hers spring into action to supplement the more established relief services from federal and local governments, as well as larger charities.



The networks, in which community members pool resources and distribute donations to care for one another, seek to avoid the traditional charity model of giver and receiver. They grew in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as communities across the country faced dire needs. And now they are mobilizing in the wake of other disasters like Hurricane Ida.



“Mutual aid is the most effective help right now,” Nolan said. “It's built on communications with a lot of neighbors and existing relationships, from personally knowing what people need.”



Established philanthropic groups are joining to support the mutual aid groups, too. Jasmine Araujo, the founder of Southern Solidarity, said that days after the hurricane hit, the organization GlobalGiving had called her and said there would be donations coming to her group quickly.



“Most of our funds, though, come from individual donors,” she said. “We don’t usually get a lot of grants from bigger...