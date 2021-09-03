Alaska Airlines to require all new hires to be vaccinated

Alaska Airlines announced it would require all new hires to be vaccinated for Covid-19, among other measures it is taking to encourage vaccination among its workforce. The SeaTac-based airline stopped short of mandating the vaccine for existing employees, but included new layers of testing and enforcement, as well as a $200 bonus for vaccinated employees. Around 75% of its staff who have shared their vaccination status are vaccinated, the company said. “Throughout the pandemic, the safety of…