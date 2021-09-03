Healthiest Employers, Extra Large Companies (5,000-plus Employees)
Published
Delta Air Lines hired a new chief health officer, Dr. Henry Ting, and prioritized keeping employees up to date on the latest recommendations regarding Covid vaccinations, masking and social distance guidelines. Programs such as counselor-led conversations on adolescent health and the initiation of a "You Matter" campaign focused on employees mental health were popular, as well as two app-based resources, Ginger and Daylight, which offer private real-time video therapy.Full Article